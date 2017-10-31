Rockets' Clint Capela: Collects fifth double-double in loss
Capela scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-7 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes in Monday's 115-107 loss against Philadelphia.
Capela dominated the boards once again en route to his fifth double-double of the season. Through eight games, the center is averaging 13.5 points and 11.2 rebounds. In addition, he is shooting 75.3 percent from the floor. Capela's all-around game is off to an incredible start thanks to his monstrous rebound numbers.
