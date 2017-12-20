Rockets' Clint Capela: Confirmed out Wednesday

Capela (heel) has been officially ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Though Capela was listed on the team's injury report with a calf injury, MacMahon reports that Capela is sitting out Wednesday due to a left heel bruise that has been giving him pain recently. The last time Capela sat out, Ryan Anderson drew the start and played 23 minutes, Nene saw 20 and Tarik Black received 12.