Rockets' Clint Capela: Consecutive double-doubles in victory

Capela amassed 14 points (4-9 FG, 6-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-96 preseason win over the Clippers.

Capela put up his second straight double-double, ending with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Despite the addition of Russell Westbrook, Capela could be looking at yet another career year. He has been falling in drafts with the expectation his rebound numbers take a hit. While this could be the case, he is likely to see a bucket load of open looks at the rim, resulting in a possible increase in both points and efficiency.