Rockets' Clint Capela: Continues dominating glass

Capela scored 10 points (5-6 FG) while adding 13 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Cavaliers.

With James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 78 points, Capela took care of business on the glass and in the paint, with five of his boards coming on offense. Despite a couple of two-game absences due to illness and a concussion, the 25-year-old center has grabbed double-digit boards in 14 straight contests, averaging 14.4 points, 17.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over that stretch.