Rockets' Clint Capela: Continues great play with double-double in victory

Capela recorded 12 points (6-10 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocked shots across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-97 win over the Knicks.

Capela was targeted to have a breakout year by many NBA pundits, and so far it seems that prediction is panning out, as he's averaging a double-double (13.3 points and 11.4 rebounds) over the first nine games of the season. Capela and the Rockets stifled Kristaps Porzingis the entire game, holding him to a season-low score. Capela should have another productive night in Atlanta on Friday, where he'll face a more inexperienced Dewayne Dedmon in the paint.