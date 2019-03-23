Rockets' Clint Capela: Crashes glass in win

Capela totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and a block over 32 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Spurs on Friday.

Capela's double-double streak ended at seven games as he scored just seven points in Friday's win. Capela can more often than not make up for low-scoring efforts with his rebounding and defense, providing him a safe floor. He's averaging 12.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season.