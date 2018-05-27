Rockets' Clint Capela: Disastrous effort in Game 6 loss
Capela had just two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 loss to Golden State.
Capela was rendered obsolete by the Warriors' defense, in particular, Draymond Green. After two excellent playoff series against the Timberwolves and Jazz, Capela has been far less impactful against the small-ball lineups of the Warriors. The series now heads back to Houston for Game 7 and Capela is going to have to find a way to get more involved, especially on the offensive end, if the Rockets are to go any further this season.
