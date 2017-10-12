Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominant effort in Wednesday's win
Capela contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Capela continues to quietly put together a very impressive preseason, a fact that may be going somewhat under the radar given the attention being heaped on the Rockets' dynamic new backcourt combination of trade acquisition Chris Paul and perennial All-Star James Harden. The young center looks primed for another step forward in the coming season if exhibition play is any indication, as he's now posted three straight double-digit scoring performances and has come just one rebound shy of a double-double in each of the last two. Capela will look to make one final statement before the regular season in Friday night's preseason finale versus the Spurs.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 19 in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Picks up double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid outing Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Near double-double in Game 4•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Extremely accurate from floor in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...