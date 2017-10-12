Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominant effort in Wednesday's win

Capela contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Capela continues to quietly put together a very impressive preseason, a fact that may be going somewhat under the radar given the attention being heaped on the Rockets' dynamic new backcourt combination of trade acquisition Chris Paul and perennial All-Star James Harden. The young center looks primed for another step forward in the coming season if exhibition play is any indication, as he's now posted three straight double-digit scoring performances and has come just one rebound shy of a double-double in each of the last two. Capela will look to make one final statement before the regular season in Friday night's preseason finale versus the Spurs.