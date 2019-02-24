Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominant on boards in win
Capela furnished eight points (4-8 FG), 15 rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Rockets' 118-112 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
Capela was unusually low on shot attempts despite the absence of James Harden (neck/illness), but he still offered an outstanding effort on the boards while racking up a game-high rebound total. Capela did run into foul trouble in his second game back from injury, however, which was pivotal to the talented big man logging the fewest minutes on the starting five. Nevertheless, fantasy owners have undoubtedly taken solace in the fact Capela has picked right back up where he left off before suffering his mid-January thumb injury -- the 24-year-old has averaged 10.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.0 block over his first two games since returning.
