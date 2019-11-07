Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates against Warriors

Capela scored 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, six blocks, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Warriors.

The boards and blocks were both seasons highs for Capela, as the injury-depleted Golden State frontcourt had little luck containing him at either end of the court. The 25-year-old center has four double-doubles through eight games, but as yet he hasn't been able to match last season's production as the Rockets adjust to the addition of Russell Westbrook.