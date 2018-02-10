Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates in easy victory
Capela totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-11 FT), 25 rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 130-104 victory over the Nuggets.
Capela erupted for a career-high 25 rebounds, adding 23 points and two blocked shots. He had his way with Nikola Jokic on both ends of the floor, continuing his ridiculous season. He has now scored in double-figures in seven straight games while pulling down double-digit rebounds in five of those. He has also averaged 3.2 blocks across that span, a truly elite number. He is certainly in the race to be the most improved player this season and there is no reason to believe he will slow down anytime soon.
