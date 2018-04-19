Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates on glass in Game 2

Capela accounted for eight points (4-6 FG), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Houston's 102-82 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Capela did an excellent job defensively on Karl-Anthony Towns down low while also turning in his second consecutive dominant effort on the glass to open the series. The fourth-year big didn't need to do much on the offensive end with Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza particularly thriving, but he was also highly efficient with the modest number of shots he took. Capela will look to keep his strong start going when the Rockets try to go up 3-0 in the series in Minnesota on Saturday night.