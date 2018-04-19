Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates on glass in Game 2
Capela accounted for eight points (4-6 FG), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Houston's 102-82 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Capela did an excellent job defensively on Karl-Anthony Towns down low while also turning in his second consecutive dominant effort on the glass to open the series. The fourth-year big didn't need to do much on the offensive end with Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza particularly thriving, but he was also highly efficient with the modest number of shots he took. Capela will look to keep his strong start going when the Rockets try to go up 3-0 in the series in Minnesota on Saturday night.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out of regular-season finale•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong on boards in victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Quiet in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Back in the lineup Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....