Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in Christmas Day return
Capela scored 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Thunder.
After missing three of the previous four games due to a heel injury, Capela looked none the worse for wear on Christmas Day. The double-double was his 17th of the season, already a new career high for the 23-year-old.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Cleared to play Christmas Day•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable for Christmas Day•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Confirmed out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as out Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...