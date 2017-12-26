Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in Christmas Day return

Capela scored 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Thunder.

After missing three of the previous four games due to a heel injury, Capela looked none the worse for wear on Christmas Day. The double-double was his 17th of the season, already a new career high for the 23-year-old.