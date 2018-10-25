Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in loss to Jazz

Capela scored 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 100-89 loss to the Jazz.

He did a good job matching up with Rudy Gobert, but any chance the Rockets had of mounting a comeback ended when James Harden left the game midway through the fourth quarter with hamstring tightness. If Harden's injury proves to be serious, Capela would likely be required to take on a larger offensive role, but he's off to a good start in that department as it is, averaging what would be a career-high 15.0 points per game in the early going.