Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in season opener
Capela chipped in 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Bucks.
Capela delivered a double-double while making his mark in the steal and block columns. The Rockets elected to go with a smaller lineup with P.J. Tucker operating at center for a short stretch and Tyson Chandler saw 11 minutes off the bench as well, but overall Capela has minimal competition for playing time.
