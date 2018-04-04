Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in Tuesday's win

Capela scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 win over the Wizards.

It's his second straight double-double and 40th of the season -- not bad for a player who came into 2017-18 with only 25 in his career. Capela is averaging 13.3 points, 10.7 boards and 2.8 blocks over his last 10 games, and he figures to remain a strong presence in the paint and on the glass as the Rockets prepare for the playoffs.