Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double plus five swats
Capela collected 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 win over the Nuggets.
Capela logged his 27th double-double through 36 appearances this season, which puts him on pace to surpass his previous record of 45 across 67 games in 2018-19. His scoring has dipped a bit compared to last year, but Capela is maintaining career highs in rebounding and steals while providing his usual rim protection.
