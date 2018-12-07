Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in big defeat
Capela supplied 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in the Rockets' 118-91 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.
Capela was one of the few bright spots statistically for the moribund Rockets, who slogged through another underwhelming performance as a whole. The fifth-year veteran has generated a trio of double-doubles over his last four contests, although Thursday saw him shoot under 50.0 percent for the first time in 10 games. Capela continues to reward fantasy owners who invested in him this past summer, as he's averaging career bests in scoring (17.8 points), rebounds (11.7), assists (1.6) and blocks (2.2).
