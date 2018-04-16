Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in Game 1 win
Capela supplied 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Houston's 104-101 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Capela generated much of his impressive production in the first half, racking up 10 quick points in the first quarter and 20 total points -- along with 10 rebounds -- by halftime. While he was limited in the second half, his scoring ultimately checked in second only to James Harden on the night. The fourth-year center enjoyed a breakout campaign this past season, and his Game 1 performance hints that he's set to continue the stellar production during the postseason.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out of regular-season finale•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong on boards in victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Quiet in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Back in the lineup Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Sitting out for rest Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....