Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in Game 1 win

Capela supplied 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Houston's 104-101 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Capela generated much of his impressive production in the first half, racking up 10 quick points in the first quarter and 20 total points -- along with 10 rebounds -- by halftime. While he was limited in the second half, his scoring ultimately checked in second only to James Harden on the night. The fourth-year center enjoyed a breakout campaign this past season, and his Game 1 performance hints that he's set to continue the stellar production during the postseason.