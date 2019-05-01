Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in Game 2 loss

Capela finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to Golden State.

Capela had a string game Tuesday, ending with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes. The matchup with the Warriors certainly doesn't do Capela any favors and the fact they are running a lot of small ball negates much of Capela's impact. Both teams will get a few nights off before heading to Houston for Game 3 Saturday. James Harden could take the court with some limitations after suffering an eye injury in Game 2, and if that is the case, Capela could be called upon to do a bit more on the offensive end.