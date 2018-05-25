Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in Game 5 victory

Capela generated 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes during Houston's 98-94 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.

It was Capela's seventh double-double of the postseason overall, and his third game of the series with double-digit rebounds. The fourth-year big man could see a significant bump in usage in Saturday's Game 6 if Chris Paul (hamstring) remains sidelined, an increased level of responsibility he's demonstrated aptly capable of handling on countless occasions this season. Factoring in Thursday's production, Capela sports solid averages of 10.0 points (on 70.0 percent shooting), 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 assists across 26.8 minutes over five games against Golden State.