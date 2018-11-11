Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in loss
Capela totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 loss to San Antonio.
Capela continues to see extended playing time, finishing with another double-double despite the losing effort. The Rockets continue to struggle as a team but this has not had an impact on Capela's ability to put up some big numbers on a nightly basis. He doesn't possess the upside of some of the more well-rounded big men but should still flirt with top 40 value moving forward.
