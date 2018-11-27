Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in loss
Capela accumulated 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Wizards.
Capela provided his sixth straight double-double and 14th of the season in what is shaping up to be a career-year for the Swiss center. Capela has scored in double-figures in all but one game this year, and is rapidly becoming one of the elite options at center, averaging 17.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 65.4 percent form the field and 59.7 percent from the line on the season.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores career-high 29 points•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops 27 points Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Records 10th double-double of season•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops team-high 24 points Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Not on injury report•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Suffers bruised knee, status for Tuesday unknown•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country