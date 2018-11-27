Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in loss

Capela accumulated 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Wizards.

Capela provided his sixth straight double-double and 14th of the season in what is shaping up to be a career-year for the Swiss center. Capela has scored in double-figures in all but one game this year, and is rapidly becoming one of the elite options at center, averaging 17.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 65.4 percent form the field and 59.7 percent from the line on the season.