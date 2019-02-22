Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in return

Capela finished with 12 points (6-9 FG), 11 rebounds, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Lakers.

Capela made his return from thumb surgery Thursday, ending the night with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He was certainly not at his best but played 33 minutes, appearing untroubled by the injury. He will almost certainly begin to trend up quite quickly and needs to back on a roster in all formats.