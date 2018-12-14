Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in victory Thursday
Capela had 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 victory over the Lakers.
Capela dropped another double-double Thursday, his 19th of the season. After seeing his playing time drop slightly over the past three games, Capela was back up to 35 minutes in this one. Backup center Nene was ejected in the third quarter which meant Capela played out the remainder of the game so this performance was slightly skewed. Capela continues to put up big numbers on a nightly basis and there is no reason to think this type of production won't be sustainable.
