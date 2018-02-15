Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in victory

Capela produced 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 victory over the Kings.

Capela continues to tear things up, recording his fourth consecutive double-double. he is averaging career-highs in just about every category and has developed into one of the premier rim defenders in the league. He now gets a week of rest before the team makes a charge for the number one seed in the West.