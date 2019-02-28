Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in win

Capela posted 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 40 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.

Capela had far-and-away his best game since returning from a thumb injury that kept him out for nearly a month. The fifth-year center doubled the amount of shot attempts he had in the prior two games, getting his most looks since January 7th. Coach Mike D'Antoni will likely try to get Capela more involved in the offense moving forward to take pressure off of James Harden, who's slumped recently. In 45 appearances this season, Capela's averaging 17.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists in 34.0 minutes.