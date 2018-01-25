Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in win over Dallas

Capela totaled 16 points (7-8 FG), 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 104-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Scoring has always been one of the few concerns with Capela, but his 14.5 points per game this season has quieted his doubters. What's even more impressive is his 60 percent free-throw percentage, as that's a career-high for Capela by nearly 20 points. He is now averaging 14.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, as he's scored 13 or more points in 11-straight outings.