Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in win over Memphis
Capela totaled 17 points (7-11 FG), 13 rebounds and three blocks in a 104-82 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
This marks Capela's 11th double-double of the season, as he continues to provide fantasy owners with what they wanted when they drafted him. What's quietly been a nice surprise is his free-throw shooting, as Capela is setting a career-high with a 64 percent free-throw percentage. He's also providing nearly two blocks a game, as his value should only rise with Chris Paul back in the lineup.
