Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles versus New York
Capela totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 117-102 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.
Capela has double-doubles in five of his last six games, as he's becoming one of the most reliable centers in fantasy. What makes him so good is the fact that he has two elite passers, as Chris Paul and James Harden continue to provide him easy buckets. That's especially evident when looking at his field goal percentage, as Caplea ranks top-three in the league with a 67.6 field goal percentage. He is also posting a 61.2 free-throw percentage, which is a career-high by leaps and bounds.
