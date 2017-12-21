Rockets' Clint Capela: Doubtful for Friday

Capela (heel) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela has missed two the team's last three games with a bruised heel and it appears the Rockets are expected to hold him out once again Friday to avoid putting further strain on it. While official word likely won't come until Friday morning, Capela will likely sit out, which would give him another three days off prior to Monday's matchup with the Thunder. Nene Hilario started at center in his place the last time out, posting eight points, five rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes. He'll be the favorite to do again, though guys like Ryan Anderson and P.J. Tucker will also likely pick up some more minutes as well.