Rockets' Clint Capela: Doubtful for Saturday's game
Capela (illness) remains doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Capela missed Wednesday's game against the Heat due to an illness, an issue which evidently has yet to subside. Tyson Chandler started in his absence and would presumably do so again if Capela remains out Saturday.
