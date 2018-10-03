Rockets' Clint Capela: Doubtful Thursday

Capela is doubtful for Thursday's preseason game against the Pacers due to right foot soreness, Kelly Iko of The Athletic Houston reports.

Capela likely picked up the injury during Tuesday's exhibition opener against the Grizzlies. There's little reason to rush him back out onto the floor during preseason if he's feeling less than 100 percent. If he's ultimately sidelined, Marquese Chriss is a strong candidate to start.