Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops 19 on Cavs
Capela scored 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 141-113 win over the Cavaliers.
All five Houston starters scored in double digits during the rout, although even Capela's production paled in comparison to another massive James Harden triple-double. The rebounding total as actually Capela's lowest of the season, but he still has 13 double-doubles in 20 games since the beginning of December.
