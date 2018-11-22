Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops 27 points Wednesday
Capela finished with 27 points (12-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, and four blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 victory over the Pistons.
Capela scored a season-high 27 points Wednesday and has now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games. He continues his excellent start to the season, seeing the most court time of his career and rewarding owners with some gaudy numbers. He has basically no competition for minutes and obviously needs to be on a team everywhere.
