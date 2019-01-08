Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops 31 in win
Capela had 31 points (13-18 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in Monday's win over Denver.
Capela snapped a stream of three straight games with double-digit boards, but he made up for it with a season-high scoring total in 37 minutes of action.
