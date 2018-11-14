Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops team-high 24 points Tuesday

Capela tallied 24 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 109-99 win over the Nuggets.

After suffering a bruised knee at the end of Sunday's game, Capela was able to go with no limitations Tuesday night, registering a team-high in points in the game. While the rebound total was not up to his average, it was a good sign to see him play efficiently in Tuesday's game and should be even better moving forward.