Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops team-high 24 points Tuesday
Capela tallied 24 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 109-99 win over the Nuggets.
After suffering a bruised knee at the end of Sunday's game, Capela was able to go with no limitations Tuesday night, registering a team-high in points in the game. While the rebound total was not up to his average, it was a good sign to see him play efficiently in Tuesday's game and should be even better moving forward.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Not on injury report•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Suffers bruised knee, status for Tuesday unknown•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Shoots well in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Extends double-double streak to six•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid production continues Saturday•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...