Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient double-double in tough home loss

Capela finished with 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to Utah.

Capela continued his strong post-season form recording another double-double in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz. The breakout just keeps going and despite the Rockets suffering their first home loss of the playoffs, Capela fared well against Rudy Gobert. Game Three is in Utah on Friday and the Rockets will be keen to snatch back any momentum gained by the Jazz in this victory.