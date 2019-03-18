Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient double-double Sunday
Capela totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 victory over the Timberwolves.
Capela had his fifth straight double-double Sunday, battling Karl-Anthony Towns in what was a classic matchup. Capela is slowly starting to get things going again after struggling through his first few games post-injury. He has shot at least 67 percent in six consecutive games but is yet to reach his full potential in terms of blocked shots.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Second straight double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Big double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Near double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Grabs 15 boards in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominant on boards in win•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...