Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient double-double Sunday

Capela totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

Capela had his fifth straight double-double Sunday, battling Karl-Anthony Towns in what was a classic matchup. Capela is slowly starting to get things going again after struggling through his first few games post-injury. He has shot at least 67 percent in six consecutive games but is yet to reach his full potential in terms of blocked shots.