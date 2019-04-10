Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient double-double Tuesday

Capela ended with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Thunder.

Capela was strong in Tuesday's loss, ending the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He shot an impressive 8-of-10 from the field but could not help the Rockets get over the line in what was a very disappointing loss. They must now sit back and see what happens on Wednesday before preparing for the playoffs. The could finish anywhere from second to fourth, with the later likely signaling a second-round matchup with the Warriors.