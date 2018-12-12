Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient in win Tuesday
Capela scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
Capela failed to record a double-double in this one, snapping his two-game streak he had going. While the lack of rebounds was more of an outlier than anything, Capela has now had three-straight games of 12 or 13 points, suggesting an offensive slump. He could bust out with a better showing from the charity stripe, as he is just three of seven from the line in that same span.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in big defeat•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient night in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Another night, another double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores career-high 29 points•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...