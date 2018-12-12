Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient in win Tuesday

Capela scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Capela failed to record a double-double in this one, snapping his two-game streak he had going. While the lack of rebounds was more of an outlier than anything, Capela has now had three-straight games of 12 or 13 points, suggesting an offensive slump. He could bust out with a better showing from the charity stripe, as he is just three of seven from the line in that same span.