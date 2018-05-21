Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient line in Game 3 loss
Capela finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Houston's 126-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.
Capela was actually a bright spot on an otherwise mostly disastrous night for the Rockets, despite the fact he played the fewest minutes among the starting five. The surging center bounced back from a five-point effort in Game 2 to tally his best scoring total since Game 2 of the semifinal round against the Jazz, while also keeping his contributions on the boards strong. He'll look to repeat the feat when Houston tries to even the series in Tuesday's pivotal Game 4.
