Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient night in loss
Capela finished with 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 103-91 loss to Minnesota.
Capela went 11-of-14 from the field, ending with 24 points to go with three blocks. The Rockets blew a 19 point lead in this one and scored just nine points in the final quarter. Despite the loss, Capela still managed to have a solid game although the eight rebounds are just the second time in his last 10 games with single-digit boards.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Another night, another double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores career-high 29 points•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops 27 points Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Records 10th double-double of season•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.