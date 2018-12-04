Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient night in loss

Capela finished with 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 103-91 loss to Minnesota.

