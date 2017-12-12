Rockets' Clint Capela: Enjoys career night in Monday's win

Capela contributed 28 points (13-14 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, and five blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 130-123 win over the Pelicans.

Capela finished with a career high in scoring and matched his career best in blocks while playing only half the game. Moreover, he locked DeMarcus Cousins down in the pivotal fourth quarter, holding him to just one point in the final eight minutes of action.