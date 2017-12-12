Rockets' Clint Capela: Enjoys career night in Monday's win
Capela contributed 28 points (13-14 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, and five blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 130-123 win over the Pelicans.
Capela finished with a career high in scoring and matched his career best in blocks while playing only half the game. Moreover, he locked DeMarcus Cousins down in the pivotal fourth quarter, holding him to just one point in the final eight minutes of action.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ties season-high with 22 points•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles versus New York•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in win over Memphis•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 12 points in 21 minutes•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double against Cavs•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...