Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected back Friday vs. Memphis

Capela (hand) is expected to play during the Rockets' final preseason contest Friday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela sat out Tuesday's game as a precautionary measure due to a hand injury, but should be able to get one last game in before the regular season begins. In 42 preseason minutes, Capela has totaled 15 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist.