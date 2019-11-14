Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to be out Friday
Capela (head) is expected to miss Friday's matchup against the Pacers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Capela was evaluated for a concussion following a collision in Wednesday's win over the Clippers. If he ends up being diagnosed with one, he could miss several contests. For the duration of Capela's absence, Tyson Chandler, Ryan Anderson and Gary Clark could see extra run.
