Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to play Thursday

Capela (thumb) returned to practice Tuesday and is expected to take the court Thursday against the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Barring a setback, Capela is set to return Thursday following a 15-game absence as a result of ligament damage in his right thumb. He'll presumably return to the starting five and play his full complement of minutes, which could spell the end of Kenneth Faried's fantasy relevance in many formats. Capela is having a career year, averaging 17.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists on 62.6 percent shooting across 34.2 minutes.