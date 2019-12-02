Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to play Tuesday
Capela (illness) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against San Antonio, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela looks set to make a return from a two-game absence due to an illness as he's expected to practice Monday and play Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, he should assume his usual starting role in which he's translated into 14.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...