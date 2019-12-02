Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to play Tuesday

Capela (illness) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against San Antonio, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela looks set to make a return from a two-game absence due to an illness as he's expected to practice Monday and play Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, he should assume his usual starting role in which he's translated into 14.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game this year.