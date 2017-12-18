Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to play
Coach Mike D'Antoni expects Capela (heel) to play Monday against Utah, Rockets play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.
Capela was held out Saturday against the Bucks with a heel issue, but the ailment was never considered serious and all signs point to the big man returning to the starting lineup Monday. The 23-year-old had 18 points and 10 rebounds Friday against San Antonio and has made 26 of his last 30 field goals dating back to Dec. 11.
