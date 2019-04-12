Rockets' Clint Capela: Expects to play despite illness

Capela did not participate in Friday's practice due to an upper respiratory infection but is still expected to lay in Sunday's Game 1 against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's not the best timing for Capela to come down with an illness, but it doesn't look it's serious enough for the big man to be hampered come Sunday. Expect Capela to be a full go for Game 1, but his status will still need to be confirmed.

